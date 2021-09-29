Police have charged a Rochester man with assaulting Keene resident Madysen Audet at a Pitbull concert last month in an attack authorities say left her temporarily paralyzed from the waist down.
Gregory Joseph, 33, was arrested Wednesday morning by Gilford and Rochester police, the Gilford Police Department announced in a news release. He is charged with second-degree assault, a felony, and was released on bail.
Police say Joseph attacked Audet, 22, at the Aug. 29 concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford.
Audet, who graduated from Keene State College in May, told The Sentinel earlier this month that shortly into the rapper's set, she overheard her sister's roommate arguing with another woman, who Audet said had accused the roommate of stealing her drink. Audet said she stepped in to apologize and offered to buy a drink for the woman.
"Well, the guy [she was with] did not like that," she recalled in a phone interview from the hospital.
Audet said the man climbed over three rows of seats and uppercut her in the jaw. She was taken to Concord Hospital for her injuries, which she said included blunt trauma to her spinal cord that left her temporarily paralyzed from the waist down. Audet was transferred earlier this month to Tufts Medical Center in Boston for a second opinion.
In the news release Wednesday, police said Audet has since begun walking with assistance and hopes to do so independently.
“I know life’s not fair, and we don’t get what we deserve," she told The Sentinel previously. "But I have just gone into this positive because I didn’t hear ‘No, I’ll never be able to walk again’ ... I heard that there is a chance I can ... Right now, it’s about putting in all this effort to get back on my feet.”
A GoFundMe page set up to help Audet with her bills and her four dogs had raised more than $20,000 as of Wednesday.
A court date for Joseph in Belknap Superior Court in Laconia has not yet been determined, according to the news release.
