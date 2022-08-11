Annalee Dolls

At its height, Annalee Dolls had 300 employees working in seven buildings in Meredith and some of its dolls fetched up to $6,000 at auction. (Courtesy photo)

A Lakes Region doll company’s CEO allegedly sexually harassed a bookkeeper and then fired her for complaining to the state Human Rights Commission

Rose Homer, the bookkeeper from Alexandria, filed her suit against Meredith-based Annalee Dolls and its CEO, Andrew Button on Aug. 1.

