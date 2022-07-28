NH

A newly released list from CNBC doesn’t contain very good news for New Hampshire and its self-image as a business-friendly state, and perhaps the chief reason for the ranking was the “F” grade it received for the quality of its infrastructure.

In its rankings of “America’s Top States for Business 2022,” the cable business news channel puts New Hampshire firmly among the lower third of states, ranking the Granite State at No. 35. The state ranked 47th on the list in the Infrastructure category.

