GILFORD — Zac Brown Band’s sold-out, two-night stop at the BankNH Pavilion at Meadowbrook this weekend turned into a tribute to singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who died last Friday at age 76. Buffett, who had collaborated with the band on several songs, was best known for his unique brand of tropical rock, releasing more than 30 albums throughout his career. 

After opening the set with “Make This Day” on Saturday night, Zac Brown dedicated the show to Buffett before singing “Knee Deep,” one of the band’s biggest hits, released in 2010 and featuring Buffett. Photos of Buffett were projected on the stage and venue screens at the end of the song. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.