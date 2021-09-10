BELMONT — A body that was discovered on Thursday at a waste transfer station has been identified as a 28-year-old woman.
A statement from the New Hampshire Attorney General, State Police and Belmont Police reported the body found on Thursday belonged to Jessica Lurvey. Her body had apparently been brought to the Casella waste transfer station along with the contents of a disposal truck and was found when workers were separating the waste products.
An autopsy was conducted on Friday, the cause of death is pending further testing.
While the investigation into Lurvey's death is ongoing, investigators said there is no reason to consider it suspicious.
— Staff report
