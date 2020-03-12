WOLFEBORO — The town announced on Thursday that property owners planning to burn brush and similar debris will need to obtain written burn permits from the Wolfeboro Fire-Rescue Department, now that the snow cover is receding.
State law requires written permits for any type of burning on the ground, including campfires and cooking fires. Permits are not required for most charcoal and gas barbecue grills.
Campfire and seasonal campfire permits are available online at https://tinyurl.com/slqqjjj. Permit applicants must be at least 18 years old, own the property, and provide a home address and telephone number. A renter needs written permission from the property owner.
Daily brush permits are only valid for the date they are issued, and allow burning between 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. on the day of issue. The Fire-Rescue Department begins issuing permits at 4 p.m.
“As the spring weather comes, we would like to remind everyone that permits are still required for open burning, even in the rain,” said Wolfeboro Fire-Rescue Chief Norman Skantze. “However, if it’s actually raining and the forecast calls for rain all day, we can issue permits to burn during the day.”
Call Central Station on the day in question at 603-569-1400 to check on the status of permits.
For further information on the state laws regarding outside burning, visit www.wolfeboronh.us and click on “Fire-Rescue Department,” then “outside burning information.”
