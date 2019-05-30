LACONIA — Listeners of local radio station WLNH got a surprise this week when they dialed 98.3 and heard it identified as Frank FM.
"What happened to WLNH?" one caller to The Laconia Daily Sun wanted to know.
The answer, according to Massimo Rosati, president of Binnie Media, is that it's still WLNH, but enhanced.
"There's no major change," Rosati said. "It's still the same call letters, but it's now Frank, New Hampshire's greatest hits."
There wasn't a format change, "we're just enhancing the music and just ended up giving it a name for a strong brand we have in our portfolio," he said.
The morning team of Nazzy and Tara have moved on to WJYY, 107.3 in the Lakes Region, and WLNH has a fully live lineup from 6 a.m. to midnight, Rosati said.
"When you call in, you talk to a person and not a recording," Rosati said.
It's Mike Morin in the morning with Lori D from 6 to 9 a.m.; Haze from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; DOC from 2 to 7 p.m.; and George Bierbaum from 7 p.m. to midnight.
"We're very excited," Rosati continued, "and think this is a great thing for the Lakes Region. We're here to make the lake dance."
