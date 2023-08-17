Last summer, the Lakes Region suddenly had two places to buy vinyl records, with Defiant Records & Craft Beer and NH Vintage Vinyl doing business on either side of Canal Street in downtown Laconia. Some asked if the region could support two record stores, when it so recently had none.

It turns out that was the wrong question. The better query would have been: How many more record stores does the region need? Because, as of this summer, the Lakes Region’s count of vinyl dealers is now doubled, with the opening of Full Circle Vinyl on Main Street in Meredith, and with Old’s Cool relocating from Plymouth to the Senter’s Market plaza in Center Harbor.

