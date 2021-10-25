LACONIA — Voters in Ward 4 will go to the polls next Tuesday to choose between incumbent City Councilor Mark Haynes, who is stressing his experience, and challenger Marc Forgione, who believes the City Council needs new blood.
The two emerged from September’s city primary to earn spots on the ballot for next Tuesday’s municipal election. Candidate Dan Lasata, another first-time office seeker, came in third in the three-way race.
Haynes, a lifelong resident of Ward 4 who is seeking his third term on the council, said his experience will be important in sustaining the economic resurgence the city is experiencing.
“We’ve planted a seed for downtown development,” Haynes said. “We need to continue that. We need to be attractive to economic development.”
Forgione grew up in Laconia. After graduating from Laconia High School he enlisted in the Navy and then worked for a time in California before returning to his roots.
He believes he is well suited to representing what he sees as Ward 4’s diverse constituency, something which he said he has come to see more clearly as he goes door-to-door around the ward to meet voters.
“Some in my ward can relate to me better,” said Forgione, who said his youth — he is 54 — and energy are assets.
Haynes said not only his years living in the ward but also his 13 years serving as ward moderator have kept him in touch with the people he represents.
“People who come into contact with me know that I return calls and I get good results,” he said.
Both candidates acknowledge there are challenges in the city that need to be addressed.
Forgione said he is especially concerned about the drug problem and homelessness. He praised Mayor Andrew Hosmer for calling for the creation of a permanent City Council committee which would focus on the issue and work to come up with ways to help homeless people, as well as look for solutions to the root causes of homelessness.
He said he would also pay particular attention to the impact local taxes have on residents, especially retirees and others who live on fixed incomes.
Haynes said that as the city looks to attract new investment, the council also needs to focus maintaining the services that current residents rely on.
“The city needs to make sure the citizen are not left behind,” he said. Maintaining the city’s school system, keeping its streets in good condition, and providing other essential services, such as trash collection are issues that will also need attention.
