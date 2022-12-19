While waiting for lifts at Gunstock Mountain Resort to regain power Saturday, eager skiers frolicked in the snow, hiking to get their turns in and building snowmen at the base. (Courtesy photo/Gunstock Mountain Resort)
The first storm of the season left around 18 inches of weighty, wet snow at Gunstock Mountain Resort this past weekend, a welcome boost to its base formation after an unseasonably warm autumn and late start to the snowmaking season. (Courtesy photo/Gunstock Mountain Resort)
GILFORD — As the blanket of falling snow grew thicker and thicker early Saturday morning, eager skiers packed the Gunstock Mountain Resort parking lot ready to leave their mark on the mountain with fresh tracks.
But as the 8 a.m. opening approached, its lifts stood still. The electricity is out, the grapevine said, later verified by the mountain’s social media accounts, and while buildings were powered by generators, the lifts couldn’t spin until it was restored.
Whether optimistic about how long the delay would be or in denial that the delay would persist, a small pack of skiers lined up at the base of the Panorama summit quad.
“It was a picture in frustration,” General Manager Tom Day said. “We had between 14 and 18 inches of fresh snow and we came in ready to go.”
Heavy, wet snow had downed trees on power lines and busted transformers. More than 50,000 people statewide reported losing power, including much of Gilford.
“We lost power around 7:30,” Day continued. “It didn’t come back until 5 p.m.”
Those who came to ride the first snowstorm of the year were determined, however, and it wasn’t long before a new line was formed — this one of people hiking up.
In spite of utility company reports pushing the predicted power return later in the day — 11:30 a.m. became 2:45 p.m., which became 4 p.m. — locals still made the most of the snow, Day said.
“There were a lot of people who hiked up, a lot,” Day said. Snowmen sprang to life at the base complete with carrot noses from the mountain’s cafeteria. Many a snowball fight was had.
Day was sympathetic to the challenge faced by power crews by the storm.
The snow was so dense and thick, he said, it even clogged the intake on some of the snowcats. Flatter portions of trails had to be groomed because the new snow was so thick skiers would likely get stuck on the low angle. Crews preparing cross country ski terrain brought chainsaws to remove downed tree branches trees on the trails.
Gunstock was able to host a busy evening of night skiing after power was restored, according to Day, and with weather cooperating on Sunday and into the week, he is optimistic about an array of terrain opening in time for the holiday rush.
“Temperatures dropped on Saturday night and the snow set up for a perfect day of skiing on Sunday,” Day said. Snow crews can pack down the fresh snow, helping to form a sturdy base on yet unopened trails, a welcome addition with the holidays fast approaching.
“We’re snow farmers, really,” Day said. “And mother nature is our boss. Sometimes she can be a cruel boss.”
After heavy downpours the previous week, Day said, “our attitude was, ‘hey, at least it’s snow. At least it’s white.’”
