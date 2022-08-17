LACONIA — Theresa Fornea, 52, said she is grateful for the emergency rental assistance that paid for her and her husband, age 60, to stay at the Best Western in Concord until they could relocate to McKenna House, the Salvation Army’s homeless shelter in the capital.

Three weeks ago, the Laconia residents were thankful to have a two-night campsite near Weirs Beach, where they stored their possessions under a tarp.

