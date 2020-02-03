Two candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination are making public appearances in Laconia on Tuesday.
The campaigns of former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg and businessman Andrew Yang announced events in the city to be held ahead of next Tuesday's New Hampshire Primary voting.
Yang's will appear at Lakes Region Community College on Belmont Road starting at 2:30 p.m. To RSVP, visit www.mobilize.us/nhforyang/event/206774
Buttigieg's event will be held at the Laconia Middle School on McGrath Street starting at 5 p.m. To RSVP, visit www.mobilize.us/newhampshireforpete/event/220691
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.