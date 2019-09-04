LACONIA — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will open a campaign office downtown today.
His husband, Chasten Buttigieg, and his campaign manager, Mike Schmuhl, planned to be on hand to open the office at 635 Main St., Suite 303.
They are touring the state and also opening offices in Manchester, Concord, Lebanon, Claremont, Keene, Nashua, and Derry.
After the New Hampshire Democratic Party Convention on Saturday, Buttigieg is to open additional campaign offices in Somersworth and Portsmouth and then participate in meet-and-greet events at his new campaign offices in Conway and Berlin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.