Mike Griffin

Mike Griffin, who has served as executive director of the Greater Meredith Program since 2021, is now also serving the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce in the same capacity. Presidents of both organizations say it isn't a merger, though, as both entities will continue to operate with their own identities and missions. (Adam Drapcho photo/The Laconia Daily Sun)

MEREDITH — The Greater Meredith Program and Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce have been working on parallel tracks for years, both with the same general focus of improving the economic fortunes of this lakeside town, and working with many of the same people to do so. This year, they are growing closer than ever, with the same person now holding the title of executive director for both organizations.

Mike Griffin, who has been the executive director for GrMP since July 2021, has just assumed the same role for the town's chamber. But leaders of both organizations don’t call it a merger. Instead, it’s a “bridge,” as Wendy Bagley, president of the chamber board, put it.

