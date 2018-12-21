HOLDERNESS — Two Boston men who were traveling to northern New Hampshire to go skiing were arrested for reckless driving after one was clocked at 111 mph and the other at 107 mph on Interstate 93, state police said.
The arrests were made in Holderness on Thursday, about five miles north of the site of a Nov. 23 traffic accident in which police said a speeding sport utility vehicle went airborne and landed 40 feet down a steep embankment killing the driver, a Quincy, Massachusetts, man, and seriously injuring his 16-year-old passenger.
The first person arrested Thursday was identified by police at Michael Leach, 23. Police said that at 10:30 a.m. a radar gun indicated he was going 107 mph. The posted speed limit is 70 mph.
Two and a-half hours later, police arrested Xingtong Zhang, 20, who was traveling 111 mph, troopers said.
On Nov. 21, a Providence, Rhode Island, man was arrested after he was spotted traveling 107 mph on the snow-slick interstate in Holderness, troopers said.
