MEREDITH — The trustees of the Benjamin M. Smith Memorial Library again selected Lavallee Brensinger Architects of Manchester, Portland, and Boston to handle the final design work in the renovation and expansion of what is commonly known as the Meredith Public Library.
The trustees previously chose the firm during the conceptual design process, while a joint committee with the selectmen had recommended a different plan by Samyn-D'Elia Architects. Voters at Town Meeting approved a warrant article seeking $400,000 for the final architectural design, with the contract to be awarded after a formal request for qualifications from architectural firms.
The winning firm will develop detailed plans to address space needs as well as a number of code requirements for safety and accessibility.
“Some may think that this was a foregone conclusion because we had worked with this firm in earlier stages of the project, but it definitely was not," Ann Butler, chair of the board of trustees, said in a statement. "Over half our board is new since then, and was not familiar with any of the firms. All responses received equal scrutiny on past projects and answered the same questions on visioning, experience, budgeting, sustainability, technology, and design trends. It just happened that they had the best experience and fit for the project.”
The request for qualifications was accessible to firms nationwide for review and consideration, Butler said. Six firms attended the walk-through of the library, and the trustees received proposals from three of them. All three were asked back for an interview. One firm decided to withdraw its proposal prior to the interview.
Samyn-D'Elia was not among those pursuing the contract.
The six firms that visited the library were Berard Martel Architecture, Inc., Christopher P. Williams Architects, CMK Architects, Gossens Bachman Architecture and Planning, H.L. Turner Group, Inc., and Lavallee Brensinger Architects.
Gossens Bachman, a Vermont firm, and local architect Chris Williams were the other firms besides Lavallee Brensinger that trustees invited back for interviews. Chris Williams dropped out at that point, leaving Gossens Bachman and Lavallee Brensinger as the finalists.
“We had interesting and thoughtful discussions with representatives from the two remaining candidates,” said Butler. “Both were fine firms but, after comparing them, we decided to go with Lavallee Brensinger. Their wealth of recent experience in renovating and expanding New Hampshire town libraries and depth of knowledge of environmentally friendly design and historic preservation were very important.
"The trustees have had extensive conversations and visits with many libraries during the past few years and we’ve continually heard good things about the team at Lavallee Brensinger from the staff and trustees at other libraries,” she added.
Lavallee Brensinger, led by Ron Lamarre, will be planning charrettes with the trustees to hear comments from the public in the near future. They also will be working with the town’s energy committee on the project.
