Emergency responders work to carefully free a driver from the wreckage of a box truck on North Main Street. It took an hour and a half for fire crews from Gilford and Laconia to extract the driver from the wreckage. (Gary Geoffroy photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)
A tow truck holds up a portion of the wreckage, allowing firefighters to safely work on extracting the driver in Tuesday morning's crash. The department deployed every tool they had to safely extract the victim. (Gary Geoffroy photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)
A box truck crashed through a utility pole at the corner of Lewis and North Main streets early Tuesday morning, scattering debris across the area. The driver was transported to Concord Hospital. (Gary Geoffroy photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)
LACONIA — Jeffrey Burbank, the driver of a box truck, was seriously injured after crashing at the intersection of North Main and Lewis streets in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Police Chief Matt Canfield identified Burbank, of Canterbury, as the driver.
The Laconia Police Department was called to the scene of the accident at 2:15 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered the twisted remains of a truck accompanied by a long field of debris.
Less than 10 minutes later, the Laconia Fire Department was dispatched. The main station is less than a mile away from the crash site.
“If you could picture a person wrapped in a ball of tinfoil, that was how it was when we found it,” Fire Chief Tim Joubert said. “There was also an electrical pole snapped that impacted wires. They were still in the air, which was fortunate.”
Crews went to work immediately to extract Burbank. His legs were trapped inside the cab, making extraction exceptionally difficult.
“Extraction took almost two hours. We requested Gilford for additional personnel and equipment,” Joubert said. “If we had a tool, it was used. We had to cut the entire contents of the driver’s compartment.”
During the process, Joubert said it was “like looking down a funnel,” and praised the work of both the Laconia and Gilford fire departments.
Burbank was allegedly conscious during the hour and a half procedure before finally being freed. Upon extraction, he was rushed to Concord Hospital - Laconia before quickly being transferred to the Concord location. The extent of Burbank’s injuries were not immediately clear, but Joubert described the driver’s initial condition as “serious.”
In addition to emergency responders, three trucks from Rusty’s Towing arrived to stabilize the wreckage during the extraction. Crews from Eversource were working well into Tuesday afternoon to replace a shattered utility pole.
"We requested [the Department of Environmental Services] because the lake was right there," Joubert said. "A professional cleaning company was also notified."
Traffic was diverted on that portion of North Main Street throughout Tuesday, and affected access to Pleasant Street School.
Northbound traffic was diverted to Oak, Folsom and Tremont streets, while southbound traffic was diverted through Blueberry Lane, according to an email sent from Pleasant Street School to parents.
Photographs taken at the scene show the truck belongs to PM Services. According to the company’s website, they are the largest mobile fleet maintenance company in the state, with 30 years of experience in the business. PM Services did not immediately return calls for comment.
Canfield said Burbank was traveling southbound on North Main Street when the accident occurred.
“Early indication is he may have fallen asleep prior to the collision,” Canfield said. “We do not believe that speed or alcohol are factors.”
Canfield added that it was fortunate no one else was harmed, and that the truck didn’t strike a nearby home.
