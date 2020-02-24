CANTERBURY — A Massachusetts man driving a tractor-trailer unit with a 30-foot dump body lost control and went into the median on Interstate 93 where the vehicle overturned and caught fire Monday morning.
New Hampshire State Police Troop D learned of the incident just north of Exit 17 at 10:41 a.m. They found that the dump body of the 2014 International tractor-trailer was half-filled with gravel at the time of the crash.
They identified the driver as Carl Wingard, 55, of Chelsey, Massachusetts, and said one person was taken to Concord Hospital with suspected minor injuries.
Police shut down both lanes of the highway, allowing traffic to proceed in the breakdown lane while investigating the crash.
The cause of the crash had not yet been determined. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Nicholas Post at 603-271-3636.
Assisting Troop D at the scene were members of Troop G, the Concord Police Department, Concord and Canterbury Fire-Rescue, and the N.H. Department of Transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.