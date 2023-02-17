Earth-moving permit

The Tilton Selectboard questions Land Use Coordinator Lee Ann Moynihan about an earth-moving permit for The Preserve, a new development at the former Anchorage site in this video screenshot.

TILTON — The selectboard has issued a temporary cease-and-desist order for The Preserve on Winnisquam, formerly the Anchorage at the Lake resort, to prevent the developer from removing soil from the property until it receives zoning board approval.

Making it clear that the company should have no problem obtaining the earth-moving permit when the zoning board of adjustment meets Tuesday, Feb. 21, selectboard member Jonathan Scanlon said Thursday that the order is intended only to ensure that the project conforms with town regulations.

