LACONIA — Tilton-Northfield Fire & EMS Deputy Fire Chief Timothy Joubert, a 20-year veteran of the department, will be the city’s next fire chief.
City Manager Scott Myers said he intends to appoint Joubert to the position next month.
Joubert will replace Fire Chief Kirk Beattie who is leaving his position to become city manager.
Joubert began his career with Ashland Fire Rescue in 2002 and joined the Plymouth Fire Department as a career firefighter three years later. He joined the Tilton-Northfield department in 2007 and was promoted to deputy chief of the department in 2016.
Myers said Joubert was selected from a field of seven applicants because of his training and education, as well as his knowledge of Laconia and the Lakes Region.
Joubert’s appointment is tentative pending the completion of his final background check, Myers explained. His appointment is scheduled to take effect on Oct. 24, with an annual salary of $105,000.
Joubert has a bachelor’s degree in education and taught at Ashland Elementary School for eight years. In addition, he holds a fire executive credential and is working toward obtaining a master’s degree in emergency management. He is a member of several professional fire organizations and has been a youth basketball coach for many years.
Joubert is certified as an advanced EMT, firefighter III, fire and emergency services instructor, a fire inspector, fire officer, swift water technician and ice rescue technician. He also serves on the Three Rivers W.E.T. — water extraction technician — Team.
How will you adjust your budgeting and consumption to afford rising energy prices this winter? Click the image below to answer
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
