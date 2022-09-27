LACONIA — This is the time of year when members of the Jewish faith will observe the High Holy Days: Rosh Hashanah, believed to mark the date of the creation of the world, and Yom Kippur, the day of atonement, a time of personal reflection on the transgressions committed during the past year seeking spiritual and human forgiveness. Rosh Hashanah and the new Jewish year 5783 began in the evening of Sept. 25, and lasted through sundown on the evening of Sept. 27. Yom Kippur is observed 10 days later, the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 4, through the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 5. Known as the “Days of Awe” or the “Ten Days of Repentance,” together they combine the joy of a New Year celebration and its theme of renewal with the seriousness associated with confronting one’s failings on Yom Kippur.

Rabbi Jan Katz and Cantorial Soloist Melody Funk will lead services for the Lakes Region Jewish community at Temple B’nai Israel, sharing a message of “returning to our annual themes of self-reflection, confession, forgiveness, and setting new intentions for the coming year, always with new eyes and heart.” The primary observance of both Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur is through participation in synagogue worship. Jews customarily do not work or attend school on these holidays which allows for spending the day in thoughtful prayer with family and friends.

