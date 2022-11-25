There are currently 30 public charter schools statewide, serving 5,256 students, an increase of 8% from 4,850 last year, according to the New Hampshire Department of Education. That number doesn’t include online education, or full-time VLACS students, which are expected to serve 600 students this school year.

Between fall 2009 and fall 2019, public charter school enrollment nationwide more than doubled, from 1.6 million to 3.4 million students, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.