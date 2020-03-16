GILFORD — The New Hampshire State Police-Marine Patrol’s Boating Education Program has cancelled all boating education classes and proctored exams scheduled through April 12, and will refund the fees to those who have enrolled.
Classes and exams scheduled beyond April 12 will be re-evaluated in light of the latest information on the COVID-19 virus.
Anyone seeking to comply with New Hampshire’s mandatory boating education requirement may monitor the Marine Patrol website for updates at www.marinepatrol.nh.gov or www.boatingeducation.nh.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.