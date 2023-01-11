Tilton-Northfield Fire Commissioners

Tilton-Northfield Fire Commissioners Paul Auger, left, and Jon Cilley, center, discuss a complaint about members of the Fire Station Building Committee violating the open meeting law when posing questions to the firms interested in handling the design and building of a new station. Fire Chief Michael Sitar is at the right, and Deputy Sean Valovanie has his back to the camera in this screenshot.

TILTON — The chair of the Tilton-Northfield Fire Station Committee, along with another committee member and the fire chief, are under attack for having violated the state’s open meeting law.

Paul Blaisdell, Lisa Martin, and Fire Chief Michael Sitar met last month without a quorum and without notifying other committee members to prepare questions for the two companies under consideration for the design and construction of a potential new fire station. They then submitted those questions and received replies from the firms.

