Michael Sylvia takes a selfie with some of his supporters on the steps of the Belknap County Courthouse after a hearing Wednesday in the suit brought by the town of Belmont over Sylvia's alleged illegal occupancy of an RV and converted garage on his property. Among those who turned out to support Sylvia, a state representative, are fellow State Reps. Mark Warden, rear left, and Glen Aldrich of Gilford, right. (Mike Mortensen/Laconia Daily Sun)