LACONIA — Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday labeled as “disgusting” a link Republican state Rep. Dawn Johnson shared on social media from a neo-Nazi website that alleged an election conspiracy and included an anti-Semitic cartoon.
“Anybody who is in a position of leadership, reposting things from websites like that is completely reprehensible,” he said. “I can’t put a strong enough word or hyperbole on it. I don’t work with anybody who lives in that realm.’’
Johnson took down the link after finding out it came from The Daily Stormer website. She said it was a mistake to post material from that source.
Sununu made his comment at a news conference in answer to a question on whether he favors her serving in the state Legislature.
It appeared to go a step further than an earlier statement he made saying, "Regardless of political party, we must condemn anti-Semitism and racism in all forms. These comments are repugnant and appalling."
On Dec. 15, the Laconia School Board, of which Johnson is a member, held a public hearing in which several members of the public called for her resignation. The board stripped her of committee assignments, and two members called for her to step down.
At the meeting, Johnson called the School Board, “a disgrace.”
By Rick Green, The Laconia Daily Sun
