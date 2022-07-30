GILFORD — David Strang has called an emergency public meeting of the Gunstock Area Commission for Sunday, July 31, at 1:30 p.m., to consider a motion to rehire Gunstock Mountain Resort staff, according to the posted agenda.

Also on the agenda is a motion to seal the minutes from the non-public meeting held at the mountain on Friday.

