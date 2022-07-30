GILFORD — David Strang has called an emergency public meeting of the Gunstock Area Commission for Sunday, July 31, at 1:30 p.m., to consider a motion to rehire Gunstock Mountain Resort staff, according to the posted agenda.
Also on the agenda is a motion to seal the minutes from the non-public meeting held at the mountain on Friday.
Strang is the current chair pro tem of the commission, according to the meeting notice.
Meanwhile, the Belknap County Commission is calling for Strang's resignation from the commission, writing in a public statement Saturday afternoon:
"The Belknap County Board of Commissioners is very concerned with Gunstock Commissioner Strang’s refusal to resign. He has hindered the operation since he was appointed and now stubbornly refuses to succumb to the public’s strong call for his resignation. It is our hope that he will immediately resign so that the Resort can reopen and remain the recreational centerpiece of our beautiful County. Please contact your State Representatives and urge them to remove Dr. Strang from the Gunstock Area Commission as soon as possible."
The statement is signed by the Belknap County Board of Commissioners, Chair Peter Spanos, Vice Chair Glen Waring, and Clerk Hunter Taylor.
Despite this, and additional calls from Gunstock Area Commissioners Jade Wood and Doug Lambert, Strang, in a statement posted by conservative website the Granite Grok, says he will not resign, citing the need for quorum.
"I believe the remaining commission members and critical members of senior management must collectively stand on the common ground that Gunstock must reopen as soon as possible,” the statement reads.
The statement also says Strang supports the immediate return of General Manager Tom Day and Facility Operations Director Patrick McGonagle to Gunstock resort staff.
