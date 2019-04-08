LACONIA — Stephen Stepanek, the recently elected chairman of the New Hampshire Republican State Committee, will be the guest speaker at the next meeting of the Belknap County Republican Committee, on Wednesday, April 10, at 6:30 p.m. at the Laconia VFW, 143 Court St, Laconia.
Stepanek will discuss his strategic plan for the 2020 election with the goal of winning back majorities in the New Hampshire House, Senate, and Executive Council, as well as re-electing Gov. Chris Sununu and President Donald Trump.
He also will discuss his expectations of the members of the Belknap County Committee in order to achieve the objectives of the State Committee.
Last month, a number of new visitors and prospective members attended the Belknap County Republican Committee meeting, so members are again encouraged to bring a friend (or two) to this month’s meeting, with the goal of increasing membership with people from all age groups, and in particular, young Republicans, 18-40 years of age.
Belknap County GOP meetings are open to all Republicans and like-minded independents. The committee suggests that you arrive as early as 5:30 p.m. to socialize with other members.
The committee also encourages members to continue to bring nonperishable food items for donation to local food pantries.
For more information, see www.BelknapCountyGOP.org or send an email to alan.glassman@gmail.com.
