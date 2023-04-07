Beans & Greens

Beans & Greens Farm in Gilford was purchased by new owners in 2021. This is its second year, under the new ownership, of staying open through all seasons. (The Laconia Daily Sun file photo)

GILFORD — Innovative offerings at Beans & Greens Farm gained traction last winter — the second cold season the business stayed open — and owner Chris Collias believes the impetus to operate year-round will prove to be a win-win for staff and customers.

Had Collias chosen to close the farm in the fall, 14 staff members would have been out of work; instead, they collaborated in growing the farm on Intervale Road, raising morale. Customers will be greeted this spring by these same employees, who are not brand new to the job. They are seasoned teammates who feel valued and empowered.

