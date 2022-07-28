GILFORD — It’s unclear whether an early bird invitational for high school cross-country runners on Sept. 1 will be able to take place at Gunstock Mountain Resort as planned, now that operations have been suspended.

Gilford High School Principal Anthony Sperazzo said the statewide competition, which draws roughly 15 school teams and 400 runners to the fall season’s opening event, is still scheduled, but no one knows if it can, or will occur.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.