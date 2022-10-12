State School

The State School property, containing dozens of buildings and mostly unoccupied since the 1990s, will soon be sold and developed, adding the land back to the city’s tax rolls. The development plan will be shared during an informational meeting next Wednesday, Oct. 19. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — A plan for redeveloping the Laconia School School property is scheduled to be unveiled next Wednesday here in the city.

Details will be given at a public presentation on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. The open meeting will be held at Laconia Middle School, if possible, in order to accommodate the anticipated large turnout, Mayor Andrew Hosmer said.

