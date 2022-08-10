State Police Search

State Police and K9 units worked with New Hampshire Fish and Game officers to search the median on Interstate 93 south of Tilton. According to the NH Attorney General, officers were searching between exits 17 and 20 on Wednesday. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

CONCORD — State Police as well as members of New Hampshire Fish and Game searched a nearly 20-mile stretch of Interstate 93 on Wednesday for “physical evidence” in connection to last week’s triple homicide of Kassandra Sweeney 25, and her two young sons, Benjamin, age 4, and Mason, 1.

Attorney General John M. Formella issued a press release saying the search activity posed "no danger to the public and will consist of a search of physical evidence.”

