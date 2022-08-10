CONCORD — State Police as well as members of New Hampshire Fish and Game searched a nearly 20-mile stretch of Interstate 93 on Wednesday for “physical evidence” in connection to last week’s triple homicide of Kassandra Sweeney 25, and her two young sons, Benjamin, age 4, and Mason, 1.
Attorney General John M. Formella issued a press release saying the search activity posed "no danger to the public and will consist of a search of physical evidence.”
The search teams were assigned to cover the areas between exits 17 and 20 on I-93 North and South. Their presence caused some minor slowdowns in southbound traffic during Wednesday afternoon.
The press release reiterated the attorney general’s previous statement that “investigators have identified all involved parties and there is no threat to the general public.”
Last week, state police searched the Northfield residence where the Sweeneys were found dead. Each person was killed by a single firearm shot, the state medical examiner determined. During a press conference last Friday, the attorney general's office declined to comment on what type of firearm was used in the murders.
Investigators could be seen scanning the area with metal detectors and employing a K-9 unit. To date, no charges have been filed, and no one has been taken into custody regarding the matter.
The AG’s statement added that due to the ongoing investigation, no additional information is currently being released.
