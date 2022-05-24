LACONIA — The Executive Council voted unanimously to approve the land swap of properties adjacent to the State School Property between the City and the State. The City Council previously approved the swap at its May 9 meeting, and the agreement is now finalized.
Under the agreement, the City of Laconia will vacate a lease and return full ownership to the state of a tract of land diagonally across the street from Robbie Mills Field. In return, the city takes titled ownership of the “hayfield” property where Old North Main Street meets Route 106. The State intends to, at its own expense, relocate E911 services and Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid, currently residing on the State School Property, to the property across from Robbie Mills and build new facilities there.
The cost of building new emergency services facilities was estimated to be about ten million dollars by Department of Administrative Services Commissioner Charlie Arlinghaus at the Executive Council meeting. The State intends to use American Rescue Plan funding, and if needed State budget surplus money, to cover those costs.
Arlinghaus described the full support and cooperation of the City of Laconia as well as E911 and LRMFA for the swap and relocation process. “As long as we can provide a state of the art replacement [facility], I think it’s a win-win for all parties,” Arlinghaus said to the Executive Council.
The city currently has no set plans for the “hayfield” property: at the May 23 Laconia City Council meeting, Mayor Hosmer invited council members to suggest ideas or proposals for the future use of the property acquired by Laconia in the swap.
Read more about the land swap agreement at https://www.laconiadailysun.com/news/local/city-council-approves-land-swap-with-state-for-relocation-of-emergency-services-from-state-school/article_546c07fe-d098-11ec-bf3d-5326ef568a68.html
