HOLDERNESS — The staff of the Squam Lakes Association has closed its offices to the public for the remainder of March, and canceled all public programs.
While the staff will continue to work this month, the shuttering is intended to protect the health and well-being of both community members and staff.
The association will continue to maintain its trails, but asks that hikers leave plenty of space when crossing paths with others.
Updates will be provided through newsletters and on the Squam Lakes Association's Facebook page. To reach the staff, call 603-968-7336 or email info@squamlakes.org.
