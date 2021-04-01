PLYMOUTH — As the weeks pass and the pandemic persists, the importance of getting communities vaccinated against COVID-19 has escalated. This hits close to home at Speare Memorial Hospital, where the mission is to achieve optimal health for those living in Plymouth and its surrounding towns. Speare knows it will take the COVID-19 vaccine to restore the health and safety of those they serve.
The first step is to make it possible for those eligible to receive the vaccine. When Speare learned of staffing shortages at the state’s vaccine clinic in Plymouth, they assembled a team of nurses to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine, making it possible for more people to receive it.
“COVID-19 is a significant public health issue, and tackling it is one of our top priorities,” says Michelle McEwen, president and CEO at Speare Memorial Hospital. “There is nothing more important to us than the health and safety of those in our community.”
Speare is committed to protecting the community through ongoing COVID-19 testing and by further assisting in the vaccination efforts conducted at the National Guard Armory in Plymouth.
“The COVID 19 vaccine offers us hope that we can overcome the deaths, hospitalizations, and further spread over the next several months and begin our return to more normal lives,” says McEwen.
Speare’s mission to reach optimal health extends beyond the borders of Central New Hampshire. Staff members have given up their weekends, without hesitation, to work at the state’s super vaccine clinics, helping people throughout the state receive the vaccine.
“We are extremely proud of the response by our Speare team to ensure the safety and health of our community and all New Hampshire residents,” says McEwen.
Speare Memorial Hospital is an acute care, critical access hospital and healthcare provider serving Plymouth and the communities of Central New Hampshire. Visit online at www.spearehospital.com and on Facebook.
