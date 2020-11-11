LACONIA — While some communities in New Hampshire are in serious need of a cable TV provider, Laconia and Gilford residents are on the cusp of having two providers to choose from.
Comcast began installations in Laconia this week, two years after officials in the two communities approved franchise agreements to let Comcast join Atlantic Broadband in offering cable television.
Other services that can be bundled with cable TV include high-speed Internet, which has been increasingly in demand as people work from home during the coronavirus pandemic.
Comcast spokesman Marc Goodman said Tuesday the first Laconia customers were connected on Beach Street. On Wednesday, workers were installing a conduit system to provide cable at Briarcrest.
Comcast will move forward on installations on a street-by-street basis in the two communities.
In order to provide the service, Comcast had to build the necessary infrastructure, including design work and completion of a hub in Belmont. Then came the process of obtaining permission to put cable on poles. Finally, the cable is attached to homes and businesses.
Comcast said in a news release that the effort to bring its service to the area should largely be completed by the end of next year.
Atlantic Broadband and Comcast offer cable television services for about $60 per month for an introductory period, according to their websites. Rates are subject to increase after that period elapses.
“We applaud Comcast’s investment to bring its innovative products and services to Laconia residents and businesses,” Laconia City Manager Scott Myers said.
“I know Laconia consumers and business owners welcome the opportunity to have a new choice when it comes to their communications and entertainment services provider, and we look forward to having Comcast as part of our community.”
He has said that having two cable television companies locally could be a benefit to consumers looking for good value and increased options.
Trevor Arp, senior vice president for Comcast’s Greater Boston Region, which includes New Hampshire, said the company is happy to begin hooking up customers in Laconia.
“With this expansion, Comcast is now available in 106 communities in the great Granite State,’’ he said. He said the company employs nearly 2,000 people in New Hampshire.
In June, Gov. Chris Sununu announced a $50 million grant program to bring high-speed Internet service to rural areas.
Such service can be essential for working from home, but it is sometimes lacking in sparsely populated areas where companies concerned about return on investment have been reluctant to build out the necessary infrastructure.
The state grant program, which made use of federal COVID-19 relief money, ended up funding $14 million worth of projects for 4,500 potential customers in Bristol, Canaan, Clarksville, Colebrook, Danbury, Deering, Errol, Hinsdale, Hillsborough, Lempster, Loudon, Mason, Nelson, Springfield, Stewartstown, Stoddard, and Washington.
State officials said more projects might have gone forward if not for an end-of-year time constraint for getting the work done.
