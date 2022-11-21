CONCORD — Food waste accounts for 24.1% of all municipal solid waste generated in the United States, with the U.S Department of Agriculture estimating that between 30% and 40% of the food supply ends up being thrown away.

Members of the Solid Waste Working Group, both at its initial meeting a year ago and on Nov. 18, while preparing their report for 2022, spent a great deal of time talking about how to incentivize or require those at the retail and consumer level to find ways of diverting food waste from the state’s landfills.

