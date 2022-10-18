Soda Shoppe

The Soda Shoppe is making a comeback after closing its doors in August when a a large group of employees left. The former staff cited maintenance issues as a primary concern for the business, but the new managers and current building owner say repairs are underway. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — The Soda Shoppe is set to make a months-long awaited comeback after abruptly closing in August. According to Jason Fiore, the new manager, diners could be returning to the downtown restaurant as soon as by the end of the month. The restaurant has been owned by David Raptis since 2007.

“Me and David teamed up after the management that was there just got up and walked out,” Fiore said. “I've gone in, looked at it, taken over the daily operations for it, doing the necessary repairs, bringing in a brand new staff." Fiore is hopeful the restaurant will be "open within a couple weeks.”

