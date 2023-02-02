GILFORD — Ski coach Dan Wheeler taught athletes that anything could be made into a friendly competition — and that every competition should be a friendly one.
Since he died suddenly while skiing at Gunstock Mountain Resort in March 2017, the Gunstock Ski Club has honored Wheeler, a coach of nearly 25 years, with its annual Candyman Cup.
With its sixth annual event Sunday, the race for U10 athletes will be among the only in the state open only to 8- and 9-year-old skiers, and fees and sponsorship funds help support ski club scholarships in Wheeler’s name.
The Candyman Cup is so dubbed because of Wheeler’s ability to connect with his athletes — even if that meant charming them for one more run with Mentos, Jolly Ranchers or sticks of Orbit gum.
“Dan was probably one of the most young, energetic coaches we had, even though he was one of the oldest coaches in the room,” said Linda Otten, a Gunstock coach who worked alongside Wheeler. His philosophy was that skiing must always be fun, she continued, no matter what the conditions are or what you’re working on — a philosophy that he embodied as well as taught.
A skilled glass artisan by trade who grew up in the Lakes Region, Wheeler was known on the slopes for an easygoing nature and soul-deep love of skiing.
He began his coaching career at Gunstock while his daughters Erin and Sarah made their way through the program.
“When he had the opportunity to coach he just jumped at it,” said Irene Wheeler, Dan’s wife of 38 years. “He loved kids, and he loved teaching them and he loved skiing. ... And the kids seem to understand that he had something to show them.”
She recalled making weekly trips to BJ's Wholesale Club to grab bags of candy, which Dan would keep in his pockets at all times.
“He had a way" with the athletes, she said. The candy wasn’t a bribe, she continued, as much as a reminder of the sweetness of a day on snow.
As a coach, Wheeler’s ability to connect with his athletes as people, not just as skiers, set him apart, Otten said.
“When Dan would ride the chairlift with athletes, he would find out their interests and he would tell all [the other coaches] about how kids were into dragons or kids were into theater or kids were into softball,” Otten said. “Kids loved to ski with Dan because they knew that it was going to be exciting and fun and they were going to have a great time.”
When Wheeler died in 2017, his ski community decided to host a race to honor him.
“Ski racing is a very difficult, emotional sport,” Otten said, and Wheeler advocated for younger athletes to focus on the fundamentals and simply being good skiers rather than competitive drive. “We really want to kind of hone in on improving your skills as a skier, and that's why everybody gets candy and we just make it a really fun event.”
The race, which starts at 10 a.m., features two runs, one in the slalom and one in the giant slalom discipline. This format, as well as limiting the race to U10 skiers and providing candy-filled swag bags, relieves the pressure on young athletes and cultivates a more playful atmosphere, said Josh Bedard, program director for the Gunstock Ski Club.
“I think part of the reason we have as many athletes that we do come into it is because the event is a little bit different compared to some of your conventional races,” Bedard said. “This is the first year when we’ve had a full field of 150 athletes, and they’re spread out from all across the state of New Hampshire.”
Funds from the race provide scholarships to a U10 boy and U10 girl athlete who coaches feel encapsulate Wheeler’s spirit.
The Wheeler family attends the race each year which, Irene said, is wholly rewarding, if at times bittersweet.
“When I see the smiles on the faces of these kids for what they've done and the honors that they receive, they are just so excited and so thrilled,” she said. “Dan wanted that for every kid.”
