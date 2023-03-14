LACONIA — The turnover rate for the Belknap County Sheriff’s Office is 44% since the re-election of Sheriff Bill Wright. Former personnel of the department claim a “psychologically unsafe” working environment is contributing to the high rate, while Wright contends that such turnover is normal after a contested election, and asserts that complaints are just part of a lingering “political cloud.”

The turnover rate data, as of February, comes from County Administrator Deb Shackett, who also serves as the county's human resources director.

