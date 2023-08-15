Power line crash

Security footage shows Jim McIntire, chief deputy for the Belknap County Sheriff's Department, making a radio call after an excavator struck a powerline at the county complex last Thursday. McIntire told the operator to stay in the vehicle until Eversource workers arrived and cleared the scene. Smoke is seen rising from the high-voltage wires.

LACONIA — Sheriff Bill Wright said he is drafting a lifesaving award for Chief Deputy Jim McIntire following an incident last Thursday during which an excavator downed a series of high-tension wires and knocked out power to the area around the county jail on North Main Street. Wright praised McIntire's “efforts of keeping the excavator operator in the machine, despite others telling him to exit the machine.”

County Facilities Director Jon Bossey said the repairs will not come at a cost to the county budget.

