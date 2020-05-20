LACONIA — School officials are grappling with various ideas of how to hold a graduation ceremony at Laconia High School.
Superintendent Steve Tucker said Wednesday that among the ideas being considered are two proposals for an in-person commencement in the Bank of New Hampshire Stadium behind the school. One would allow two parents to attend, while the other would be limited to just the graduates who would be seated in chairs spread out across the field. The third proposal would be for a remote ceremony.
The various ideas were discussed at Tuesday‘s School Board meeting. Tucker said he hoped school officials would be able to come up with a definitive recommendation by the end of the week.
The big issue is social distancing. With 100 seniors due to graduate, Tucker said it is questionable whether the parents could be spaced a minimum of 6 feet apart in the stadium stands, which can accommodate about 500 to 600 people, Tucker said.
“Trying to find a format for the ceremony which is the best fit is a real challenge,” the superintendent acknowledged. He hoped that details could be announced early next week.
Tucker said the ceremony is still tentatively set for Friday, June 12, at 6:30 p.m., but he said, “if we can’t come up with a plan and execution we may extend the date.” But, he added, students and their families really hope the June 12 date holds.
Summer education programs will not take place in school buildings, but rather will be held remotely. Those programs are credit recovery programs at the high school for students who need to retake a course, enrichment classes that are offered at the middle school, and certain classes for students who receive special education.
