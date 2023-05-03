Budget vote

Ward 5 School Board member and Vice Chair Nick Grenon, center, speaks during board deliberations ahead of its approval of a 2023-24 budget. Superintendent Steve Tucker, left, and Ward 1 Board Member Jennifer Ulrich, right, look on. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — The school board voted 5-2 to approve a budget for the upcoming fiscal year on Tuesday evening, with one board member in dissent due to a belief the district is insufficiently fiscally responsible and another due to concerns about the availability of grant funds for social workers in the district. 

The budget is just over $44.6 million, with an increase of 5.2% to its operating budget over last fiscal year. The portion of the budget drawn from the city’s general fund, about $40.9 million, is about half of the City of Laconia’s proposed budget and is compliant with the city’s tax cap. 

School district to receive $3.2 million to bolster student services

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.