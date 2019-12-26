LACONIA — Sen. Bernie Sanders will hold a town hall meeting at The Margate Resort in Laconia on Friday at 6 p.m.
The event will cap a busy day of travel for the presidential candidate who is now polling second in New Hampshire's Democratic primary. He is scheduled to appear at a town hall meeting in Lebanon at 1 p.m, then make his way to Concord for an SEA/SEIU 1984 Solidarity Rally at 3:30, and on to Portsmouth for a town hall meeting there, before coming to Laconia.
For reservations, go to https://www.mobilize.us/sandersnh/event/181753. Doors open at The Margate at 5 p.m.
