CONWAY — Sen. Bernie Sanders sat down with the editorial staff of The Conway Daily Sun and The Laconia Daily Sun on Sunday afternoon to discuss his current presidential bid and how things have changed since he last ran for president in 2016. He also talked about how he will deal with the impeachment hearings looming this week.
The first thing out of the Vermont Democrat's mouth was to express his appreciation to the Granite State voters who elevated him over Hillary Clinton during the last presidential primary in 2016.
"I owe the people of New Hampshire a deep debt of gratitude," Sanders said.
Conway Daily Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue asked that, with the Iowa caucuses coming up Feb. 2 and the New Hampshire Primary less than two weeks later, "Do you plan to fly out at night to attend campaign events?"
Sanders said his campaign team has roughed out a schedule, "and we will plug in events as we have time. They (in Washington) can't even tell us how the long the damn trial is going to be. So we are going to do the best we can."
He added: "I wish I could spend more time in New Hampshire and Iowa."
Sanders said, "It absolutely depends on the circumstances, how things were going. But to go in as a lame duck president? The answer is no, I would not."
Asked by editor Lloyd Jones what moments he is proudest of so far, Sanders replied, "I am proud of how we have changed the dialogue with the American people over the past four years about what is possible. A $15-an-hour minimum wage? Many states now have that. Tuition-free public university. It is an idea whose time has come. Medicare for all: A huge majority of people want that. And climate change. Four years ago, I was the only one saying it. Now it is the one thing on everyone's minds."
