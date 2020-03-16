CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu sent a memo to state and municipal officials to emphasize that provisions of New Hampshire's Right-To-Know law, RSA 91-A, still apply even if meetings are conducted remotely.
The governor’s memo noted that there is a provision in the law for emergency meetings where a physical quorum may not be necessary to conduct business, but that there must be a physical location where the public can hear and potentially participate in discussions among officials who themselves may be participating via phone or video connections.
The full text of the governor's memo is posted at https://tinyurl.com/tx4gq8b.
