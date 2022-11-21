County Commission

County Commissioners Hunter Taylor, Peter Spanos and Glen Waring, sitting at the table on the left, listen as County Administrator Debra Shackett, center in blue, goes over the county budget during last Thursday's workshop. Rep. Travis O'Hara (R-Belmont), far right, and incoming commissioner Steven Hodges, to his left, also sat in on the meeting at the table at right. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

Belknap County property owners could face a rise in taxes next year, according to data from the county commissioners' Thursday budget workshop meeting. County property taxes are projected to increase by over 35%, while the total county budget is only expected to increase by 6.9%. The tax increase isn’t set in stone, and will ultimately be voted on by the county delegation. 

“If your home is assessed at $300,000 using an average estimated tax rate, because every town is different, then the increase is $124 this year,” said County Administrator Debra Shackett.

