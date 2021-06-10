SANDWICH — The remains found earlier this spring in Sandwich Notch have been identified as belonging to Ronald Rauschnot, an Ossipee man who was reported missing a little more than a year ago.
The remains were found on May 2 by sportsmen in a remote, heavily forested section off of Sandwich Notch Road. Yesterday, State Police issued a press release announcing that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had identified the remains as belonging to Rauschnot, a 56-year-old man who was reported missing by family members on May 26, 2020.
Police said his death is not considered a criminal matter.
Rauschnot was described as a carpenter and logger, and was the registered agent of Rauschnot Logging, LLC, located on Browns Ridge Road in Ossipee. The company was founded in 2015, and dissolved in December, 2019.
Police in Ossipee assisted State Police in the missing persons investigation.
Lieutenant James Fogarty, commander of State Police Troop E, said that although the cause of death has not yet been determined, "His demise didn't come about by foul play."
