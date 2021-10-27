BELMONT — While investigators wait for the autopsy report for a woman whose remains were discovered last month at a waste transfer facility, a second tragedy has visited the same family: her fiance, and father to her two children, was found at a landfill in Maine.
The remains of Jessica Lurvey, 28, of Laconia, were found at the Casella waste transfer facility on Sept. 9, apparently brought there along with the contents of a disposal truck.
On Sept. 21, human remains were found at a landfill in Lewiston, Maine, also operated by Casella Waste Systems. Recently, those remains were identified as belonging to Matthew Schofield, 29, of Laconia. A relative of Schofield confirmed that he and Lurvey were engaged to be married.
The chief medical examiner for Maine said Schofield's cause of death has not yet been determined. Senior New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General Peter Hinckley said that he is similarly waiting for the final autopsy report for Lurvey, in the hopes that it will shed light on how she might have died.
While Lurvey's death is considered untimely, and is still being investigated by Belmont Police and the state Attorney General office, Hinckley said there was no reason at this time to call her death suspicious.
Lewiston, Maine, police did not immediately return a call for comment.
