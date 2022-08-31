The race for this role seldom attracts attention. This year, there’s an unusual juxtaposition.

The two candidates vying Sept. 13 to be the Republican candidate for Belknap County Register of Probate — Marc Abear of Meredith and the incumbent Alan Glassman of Barnstead — fundamentally disagree on whether the job should be abolished altogether, or restored in full to provide a valuable community service.

